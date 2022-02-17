Strip-search optional: Volunteers to test new Swiss jail

The volunteers can't bring cellphones or other electronic devices inside. Every participant will require security clearance, and need to undergo checks similar to airport screenings. Strip-searches at entry, however, will be optional.

The stunt doubles also will receive a “safe word” they can give the staff to bail out immediately if they get cold feet or start to crack under the conditions.

Next month's trial run will enable corrections officials to test the jail's capacity, services and operations, as well as to review their cooperation and communication with other authorities, such as police and prosecutors.

They also hope the drill will help clear up what they consider misconceptions about how guards, wardens and other employees operate in such facilities

"There are so many penny dreadfuls about life in prison and about the demanding work the prison staff does every day that we wanted to use this opportunity to show how we really work — and how much professionalism and experience is needed to work with inmates," Marc Eiermann, head of prison management at Zurich West Prison, said in an email.

He was referring to a mostly 19th-century genre of sensationalist crime literature known as “penny dreadfuls” that helped caricature prison life.

Elena Tankovski, a spokeswoman for the Zurich region's corrections and rehabilitation services department, said, by phone: "A lot of our wardens, they have a lot of social skills. They know how treat people right. It’s more like they want to be on the same eye level with them (the inmates) .... They are actually more a carer than a guard.” (can we say care-giver instead of carer?)

