Strike paralyzes Lebanon as economic conditions worsen

“The clear indifference of Lebanese policymakers to the suffering of the population amid one of the worst economic crises in modern times borders on the criminal,” said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch.
In its World Report 2022 released Thursday, HRW said that the “corrupt and incompetent Lebanese authorities have deliberately plunged the country into one of the worst economic crises in modern times, demonstrating a disregard for the rights of the population.”
Majzoub called for the international community to use “every tool at its disposal to pressure Lebanese policymakers to put in place the reforms necessary to pull Lebanon out of this crisis.”
Truck drivers block a main highway with their vehicles during a general strike by public transport and workers unions paralyzed Lebanon in protest to the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Credit: Bilal Hussein
A highway blocked by protesters, sits empty during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Credit: Hussein Malla
Army soldiers walk on a main highway that blocked by tanker trucks and buses, during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Credit: Hussein Malla
Public transport buses block a road, during a general strike by public transport and labor unions to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Protesters closed the country's major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns starting 5 a.m. making it difficult for people to move around. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Credit: Hussein Malla
A man blocks a road with garbage containers during a general strike by public transport and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon to protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Credit: Bilal Hussein
Bus drivers block a road with their vehicles during a general strike by public transport and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon in protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Credit: Bilal Hussein
A man walks along an empty street during a general strike by public transport and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon in protest the country's deteriorating economic and financial conditions in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Credit: Bilal Hussein
