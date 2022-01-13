Strike paralyzes Lebanon as economic conditions worsen

Protesters closed the country’s major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns, starting at 5 a.m., to protest fuel prices that have increased at an alarming rate after the government lifted subsidies. Taxi and truck drivers used their vehicles to block roads. In the capital of Beirut, many roads were blocked by giant trash bins and vehicles.

The nationwide protests, dubbed a “day of rage,” were scheduled to last 12 hours but appear to have petered out by early afternoon. The number of protesters were small.