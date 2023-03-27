Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

Silberbach said that he hoped employers would increase their offer in upcoming talks — otherwise, unions might have to consider an open-ended strike.

Rail company Deutsche Bahn called the union's demands exaggerated and warned that millions of commuters would be affected.

“Thousands of companies that normally send or receive their goods by rail will also suffer,” Deutsche Bahn spokesman Achim Strauss said. “The environment and the climate will also suffer in the end. Today's winners are the oil companies.”

Train tickets that couldn't be used because of the disruption will remain valid and travelers should check the company's website for updates, he said.

Labor strikes are a regular occurrence in Germany and normally end in a compromise deal between unions and employers.

The walkout already caused disruption and delays Sunday, as travelers scrambled to reach their destinations early.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP