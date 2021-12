Stricter Canadian rules complicate NHL push through pandemic

“It’s not in the mind of the state or the population and especially not in the mind of the health field workers,” said University of Ottawa professor Gilles LeVasseur, who specializes in U.S.-Canada relations. “Right now it’s more, ‘Let’s protect, let’s secure and let’s close in and let’s do another confinement.’ ... There is not that mentality of saying that it’s part of us, it’s part of who we are and let’s live with it.”

That path in the U.S., even among other sports leagues, is causing some frustration among hockey players who would like to see the NHL relax some protocols, most notably reducing mandated absences from 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms.

“It seems like it’s always Canada that’s the reason that a lot of things don’t happen, so I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do that,” Tampa Bay Lightning forward and NHL Players Association representative Alex Killorn said. “But it seems reasonable that we would do that and implement it as soon as possible."

Teammate Steven Stamkos on Monday said it was a fine line, while acknowledging discussion about testing less is happening around NHL locker rooms. Veteran executive Lou Lamoriello said Sunday the league and union are doing the best they can without being able to control Canadian federal and provincial rules.

“Unless we weren’t playing in Canada and we didn’t have teams in Canada, you could consider (not testing asymptomatic vaccinated players), and certainly it would be (considered),” the New York Islanders general manager said. “But with the guidelines and rules of Canada, it’s impossible to have happen. We wouldn’t be able to have games without the testing that is required to play in Canada.”

The American Hockey League, which has 26 teams in the U.S. and five in Canada, is wrestling with the same issues. While the NHL has postponed 70 games, the AHL is at 61 and is trying to play as many as possible without widespread disruption.

That comes with the acknowledgement that it's more difficult for the teams in Canada to avoid lengthy absences.

“You’re always subject to what the Canadian government’s going to do, and you respect that and our Canadian teams know that,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson told The AP on Tuesday. “Our protocols are always subject to whatever the Canadian government’s saying, so if we do something that’s less restrictive, but the Canadian government is obviously saying, ‘Well, you have to do this,’ then that’s what the Canadian teams have to do."

One option is having different testing and isolation requirements for the U.S. and Canada.

“There’s arguments on both sides,” Howson said. "You want the level playing field, but for us, the 26 teams that could have a less restrictive system, why should they be punished?"

The NHL is testing players, coaches and staff daily through Jan. 7 as part of enhanced virus protocols, which include a return to mask-wearing and restrictions for road teams. Taxi squads are back until the All-Star break to try to keep the season going.

As for Canada following the U.S. strategy of living with the virus, LeVasseur does not expect that shift for at least two more weeks while health officials monitor case and hospitalization numbers.

"If nothing turns out to be a catastrophe in the hospitals, then you’ll have that second mentality," he said. “But until we get to Jan. 15, nothing is going to be opening to that mentality. It’ll be more closed in, secure, confinement and restrictions. That is the pattern that we’re going to see.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) goes over the boards as his father, the new interim head coach, Dave Lowry, looks on against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Caption Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) goes over the boards as his father, the new interim head coach, Dave Lowry, looks on against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

Caption Winnipeg Jets fans cheer during the second period of NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: FRED GREENSLADE Caption Winnipeg Jets fans cheer during the second period of NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: FRED GREENSLADE Credit: FRED GREENSLADE

Caption People register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Thursday, December 23, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes Caption People register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Thursday, December 23, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Graham Hughes Credit: Graham Hughes