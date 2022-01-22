Streaking No. 2 Auburn wins 80-71 over No. 12 Kentucky

Wendell Green Jr. was scoreless for the first 28 minutes, then hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 25-second span and finished with 11 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Kentucky (15-4, 5-2). Kellan Grady made 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Sahvir Wheeler, Johnson's former teammate at Georgia, also scored 17 points and had four assists.

The Tigers, who trailed by 10 points during the first half, took a 64-52 lead with 6:07 remaining. Johnson hit three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point shot — as Jaylin Williams and Jabari Smith had earlier in the half.

Grady's 3-pointer from the right corner cut it to four points with 3:20 to play.

The Wildcats scored 13 consecutive points to build a double-digit lead six minutes into the game. Auburn managed to whittle it down to 33-29 by halftime with back to back dunks by Kessler in the final 38 seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky was short-handed without Washington and cooled off after a hot start. The Wildcats did shoot 50% (29 of 58).

Auburn made 26 of 44 shots (56.8%) to outpace the league's highest scoring team. The Tigers have won six of the last 11 meetings in a series mostly dominated by Kentucky historically.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers are hoping this win, coupled with a blowout of last-place Georgia, will be enough to secure their first No. 1 ranking. Kentucky likely won't fall far after beating Texas A&M in mid-week.

UP NEXT

Auburn visits Missouri on Tuesday night.

Kentucky hosts Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) is helped off the court after an injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) is helped off the court after an injury during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) puts up a shot as Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) puts up a shot as Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives to the basket around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives to the basket around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill