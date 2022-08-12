Straka shakes out of slump, grabs early lead in Memphis

Tony Finau, coming off two straight victories, was among those playing in the afternoon.

Rory McIlroy was among those who likely would not be playing the rest of the week. McIlroy was going along reasonably well until taking bogey from the trees and finishing with a bogey on the par-4 ninth for a 69.

That put him at 1-under 139, and scoring was so good in ideal conditions that making the cut looked to be unlikely.

At least he can afford it as the No. 6 seed. Friday marked the end of the season for some players who miss the cut and either could not move into the top 70 or were probably going to get bumped out.

Straka won the Honda Classic for his first PGA Tour title this year. That got him into the Masters for the first time and he can't wait to get back. Reaching the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake might be the ticket, and he's off to the right kind of start.

He holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th, got up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 16th and closed with a pair of birdies from the 15-foot range for his 66.

Straka, born and raised in Austria until moving from Vienna to Valdosta, Georgia, as a teenager, never dragged two months of bad golf with him to the course.

“You can’t afford to do that out here,” he said. “The margin’s so small, if you miss some fairways, now you’re starting to play for pars and you can’t really do that. You've just got to remind yourself that any one thing can change it the other way.”

Combined Shape Caption Sepp Straka, of Austria, waves to the gallery after his birdie putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Combined Shape Caption Denny McCarthy chips to the 18th green during the second round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)