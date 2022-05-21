Story hits slam to lead Red Sox past Mariners 7-3

“I’m going to make Trevor sign it and take it home,” the 41-year-old Gomes said with the ball sitting on a tabletop in front of him.

But he chatted with Story after and the pair came up with an idea.

“I just had him sign it for me,” Story said. “My first grand slam as a Red Sox, that was something I thought was pretty special. It was a really cool moment. I had him sign the other side.”

Story knew Gomes wanted it but changed his mind.

“I think he was going to keep it at first,” Story said. “I said, ‘I think it would be cool if you signed it and I kept it because it was the first one.’”

Gomes walked in after the game and placed the ball in Story's locker.

Along with going deep three times in Boston’s victory in the opener of a four-game series Thursday, Story had four hits and drove in seven runs.

“Obviously, Trevor Story has been hot as heck,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He’s gotten his season going. Unfortunately, happened the last couple of days.”

Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot for the Red Sox, who won for the seventh time in 10 games following a season-high five-game losing streak.

Austin Davis (1-1) relieved starter Michael Wacha with two on and two outs in the fifth, striking out J.P. Crawford before working a perfect sixth for the victory.

Reinstated from the 15-day injured list before the game, Wacha gave up two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking three with three strikeouts. He was sidelined with soreness in his left side.

“I was not expecting to see him up there in the stands,” Wacha said of Gomes' catch. “I saw him in the dugout in pregame. You feel like you show up to the ballpark everyday and you see something that you've never seen before. That was that today, for sure.”

Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer for the Mariners, who have dropped four of five.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Matthew Festa (right elbow tendinitis) was reinstated from the IL and RHP Wyatt Mills was sent to Triple-A Tacoma.

Red Sox: To make room for Wacha, RHP Ryan Brasier was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. “It’s not an easy decision with what he means to us,” manager Alex Cora said. “But in the end, he knows he has to get better and he will.”

THAT WAS SCARY

Boston SS Xander Bogaerts tumbled over LF Alex Verdugo and landed hard on his back as he was back peddling, trying to make a catch on a pop in shallow left. He was on the ground for a bit but stayed in the game before being pinch hit for in the bottom of the inning. After the game, Cora said he's day-to-day with back tightness.

LOOKING SPRY

Ed Cottrell, a 100-year-old WWII vet, walked to the mound to deliver the game ball to a nice ovation.

ONE SHORT

Ray had nine strikeouts in his previous two starts. The last Mariner to get nine in three in a row was former Seattle lefty James Paxton, who had nine or more in four consecutive in 2018.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.35 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday. Despite his rough stretch this season, he has had seven starts of at least seven innings while allowing one or no runs since the beginning of 2021, the most such starts in the AL.

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 2.43) is set to start. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his five starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story celebrates his grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story celebrates his grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro (13) is congratulated for his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro (13) is congratulated for his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro (13) follow through on this two-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro (13) follow through on this two-run home run in front of Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run that scored J.D. Martinez (28) and Franchy Cordero, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run that scored J.D. Martinez (28) and Franchy Cordero, right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, center, and teammates celebrate a win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, center, and teammates celebrate a win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford scores on a single by Jesse Winker against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford scores on a single by Jesse Winker against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, top, checks on Xander Bogaerts after they collided while trying to catch a a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. Crawford reached on the error, and advanced to second. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Caption Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo, top, checks on Xander Bogaerts after they collided while trying to catch a a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Boston. Crawford reached on the error, and advanced to second. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer