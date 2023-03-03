Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 2 deaths reported

Parts of southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana saw rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow and strong wind gusts Friday, according to Indiana Michigan Power. The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings in parts of Indiana, Alabama and western Georgia.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear warned of possible tornadoes and 55- to 65-mph (88- to 104-kph) wind gusts after rain moves through the state. Several school districts closed in anticipation.

“The wind will really kick in after the storm moves through,” Beshear said Friday. “I don’t want people to have confidence that it’s going to be safe.”

Power provider Ameren Illinois reported more than 18,000 customers without service in the central part of the state after storms packing wind gusts as high as 69 mph (111 kph) swept through the region.

In New England, the storm was expected to bring as much as 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow and winds gusts as high as 40 mph (64 kph) to parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday and said that a mix of snow, sleet and rain was expected in southern New England and that minor coastal flooding was possible in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The storms slammed California earlier in the week with as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, with some residents in mountains east of Los Angeles looking at being stuck in their homes for at least another week.

The weather service surveyed damage Friday near Pickton, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Dallas, where a confirmed tornado struck, according to meteorologist Daniel Huckaby.

Winds of nearly 80 mph (130 kph) were recorded near the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound. The roof of an apartment building in the suburb of Hurst was blown away, resident Michael Roberts told KDFW-TV.

“The whole building started shaking. ... The whole ceiling is gone,” Roberts said. “It got really crazy.”

The Dallas suburb of Richardson asked residents to stop using water after the storm knocked out power to pumping stations. The city said in a statement early Friday that electricity and water service had been restored.

North of Dallas, winds brought down trees, ripped the roof off a grocery store in Little Elm and overturned four 18-wheelers along U.S. Highway 75. Minor injuries were reported, police said.

Buildings at Louisiana State University-Shreveport were damaged, and trees were toppled, said spokesperson Erin Smith, but the campus was reopening Friday after being shut down overnight.

More than 184,000 Tennessee customers and more than 94,000 in Alabama were without electricity Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Heavy rain was reported in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, causing flooding in both states.

The Alley Spring Campground in Missouri flooded with nearly nine feet (3 meters) of water Friday, the National Weather Service said, adding: “Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

Police in Hardy, Arkansas, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Little Rock, asked residents along the Spring River to leave their homes because of flooding, while hail and strong winds were reported in Oklahoma.

Parts of southeastern Missouri were under a flash flood warning Friday after heavy rain swelled streams and flooded low-lying highways with runoff, according to the Missouri State Department of Transportation.

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska; Corey Williams in Detroit; Mark Pratt in Boston; Chevel Johnson in New Orleans; Trisha Ahmed in St. Paul, Minnesota; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; and Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky.

