Storms kill 7 in the South and Midwest as forecasters warn of catastrophic rains, floods this week

Violent storms and tornadoes have torn through cities from Oklahoma to Indiana during what could be a record period of deadly weather and flooding
By ADRIAN SAINZ, GEORGE WALKER IV and JOHN SEEWER – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Ark. (AP) — Standing alongside the twisted steel tractors on his family farm in northeast Arkansas on Thursday, Danny Qualls looked on while friends and relatives helped him begin cleaning up.

The home where he spent his childhood but no longer lives was flattened by one of many tornadoes that left behind destruction from Oklahoma to Indiana — the first in a round of storms expected to bring historic rains and life-threatening flash floods across the nation's midsection in the coming days.

“My husband has been extremely tearful and emotional, but he also knows that we have to do the work,” Rhonda Qualls said. “He was in shock last night, cried himself to sleep.”

At least seven people were killed in Tennessee, Missouri and Indiana in the initial wave on Wednesday and early Thursday that spawned powerful tornadoes — one of which launched light debris nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) into the air above Arkansas.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said it was too early to know whether there were more deaths as searches persisted.

“The devastation is enormous. What’s most difficult about it is, you know that those are lives destroyed,” Lee said in the hard-hit town of Selmer. “In some cases, true life lost, but in other cases, everything people owned, up in trees.”

Lee said during an evening news conference that entire neighborhoods in Selmer were “completely wiped out” and warned people across the state not to let their guard down with more severe weather predicted.

Those who died included a Tennessee man and his teen daughter whose home was destroyed, and a man whose pickup struck downed power lines in Indiana. In Missouri, 68-year-old Garry Moore, who was chief of the Whitewater Fire Protection District, died while likely trying to help a stranded motorist, according to Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Clark Parrott.

Forecasters warned Thursday of catastrophic weather soon ahead. Satellite imagery showed thunderstorms lining up like freight trains — taking the same tracks over communities in Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to the national Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

The bull's-eye centered on a swath along the Mississippi River and included the more than 1.3 million people around Memphis, Tennessee.

More than 90 million people were at risk of severe weather from Texas to Minnesota to Maine, according to the Oklahoma-based Storm Prediction Center.

Flash flood threat looms over many states

Round after round of heavy rains were expected in the central U.S. through Saturday and could produce dangerous flash floods capable of sweeping away cars. The potent storm system will bring "significant, life-threatening flash flooding" each day, the National Weather Service said.

With more than a foot (30 centimeters) of rain possible over the next four days, the prolonged deluge is something that “happens once in a generation to once in a lifetime,” the weather service said. “Historic rainfall totals and impacts are possible.”

Water rescue teams and sandbagging operations were being staged across the region, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency was ready to distribute food, water, cots and generators.

Water rescues were already underway in flooded parts of Nashville, Tennessee, where the rain could persist for days after an unnerving night of tornado warnings that drained the batteries of some city sirens, the fire department said.

Western Kentucky braced for record rain and flooding in places that normally do not get inundated, Gov. Andy Beshear said. At least 25 state highways were swamped, mostly in the west, according to a statement from his office.

Flash flooding is particularly worrisome in rural areas of the state where water can quickly rush off the mountains into the hollows. Less than four years ago, dozens died in flooding across eastern Kentucky.

Extreme flooding across the corridor that includes Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, which have major cargo hubs, could also lead to shipping and supply chain delays, said Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong wind shear and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

Tornadoes leave path of damage, and more could be coming

Under darkened skies Thursday morning, the remains of a used car dealership in Selmer stood roofless and gutted, with debris scattered across the car lot and wrapped around mangled trees. Some homes were leveled to their foundations in the Tennessee town, where three tornadoes were suspected of touching down.

“Thank God we came out without a scratch,” said Willie Barnes, who had only enough time to get into a bathroom with his wife before the storm wrecked his home.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released video of lightning illuminating the sky as first responders scoured the ruins of a home, looking for anyone trapped.

In neighboring Arkansas, a tornado near Blytheville lofted debris at least 25,000 feet (7.6 kilometers) high, according to weather service meteorologist Chelly Amin. The state's emergency management office reported damage in 22 counties from tornadoes, wind, hail and flash flooding.

Workers on bulldozers cleared rubble along the highway that crosses through Lake City, where a tornado with winds of 150 mph (241 kph) sheared roofs off homes, collapsed brick walls and tossed cars into trees.

Mississippi's governor said at least 60 homes were damaged. And in far western Kentucky, four people were injured while taking shelter in a vehicle under a church carport, according to the emergency management office in Ballard County.

This story has been updated to correct that Lake City is in northeast Arkansas, not northwest.

Walker IV reported from Selmer, Tennessee, and Seewer from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas; Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, Seth Borenstein in Washington; Isabella O'Malley in Philadelphia; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Bruce Schreiner in Louisville, Kentucky; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Hallie Golden in Seattle; and Ed White in Detroit contributed.

Storm damaged homes are seen Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gov. Bill Lee speaks about the storm damage during a news conference Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The interior of the destroyed Gordon-Hardy building after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Storm damaged home is seen Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Daniel Fraser carries a computer in the damaged second floor offices of Specialty Distributors after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In an aerial view the interior of a damaged business is seen at the Triad Building, a business plaza, after severe weather passed through on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A shipping and receiving bay door shows damage on the interior of the destroyed Gordon-Hardy building after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris covers a home at Lake City, Ark., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People remove debris from a damaged business in the Triad Building, a business plaza, after severe weather passed through on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debris and goods are removed from damaged businesses in the Triad Building, a business plaza, after severe weather passed through Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., speaks about the storm damage during news conference Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Storm damaged homes and broken trees are seen Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In an aerial view, damaged structures are seen at the Triad Building, a business plaza, after severe weather passed through Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People remove items from a business damaged in the Triad Building, a business plaza, after severe weather passed through on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A storm damaged home is seen Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Selmer, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

William Fraser takes a photograph in the warehouse of the damaged building of Specialty Distributors after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This aerial view shows the damaged Specialty Distributors building is seen after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mike Davis moves debris from a damaged business in the Triad Building, a business plaza, after severe weather passed through Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lauren Fraser picks up paperwork in the damaged second floor offices of Specialty Distributors after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dana Hardin, a 25-year former employee of Gordon-Hardy, which was destroyed, looks on near the debris of the KEP Electric building after a tornado passed through an industrial industrial park on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jamar Atkins helps to clean up a house after severe weather passed the area in Selma, Tenn., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Willy Barns gathers cloths at his house after severe weather passed the area in Selma, Tenn., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People look over the debris around a home at Lake City, Ark., on Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A piece of home decor rests inside a claw foot bathtub that was thrown from it's house along Tippah County Rd. 122 in the Three Forks Community near Walnut Miss., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Thomas Wells /The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Family and friends begin picking up whats left of a house that was ripped off it's foundation and thrown over 75 feet away along Tippah County Rd. 122 in the Three Forks Community near Walnut Miss., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Thomas Wells /The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A resident along Tippah County Rd. 122 in the Three Forks Community near Walnut, Miss., makes his way down his driveway Thursday, April 3, 205, to inspect the tornado damage in the daylight hours. (Thomas Wells /The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People clean up a damaged warehouse after severe weather passed the area in Carmel, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A trailer sits on top of a semi truck parked at J & J Transportation on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A smashed truck sits under a section of collapsed warehouse wall after violent storms and tornadoes tore through the area on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Jeffersontown, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Warehouse workers gather at the site of a storm damaged warehouse in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brownsburg irefighters survey storm damage to a warehouse in Brownsburg, Ind., Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Danny Qualls speaks with a reporter about damage to his family farm on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Lake City, Ark. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damaged equipment sits on a farm struck by Wednesday night's tornado on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Lake City, Ark. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lisa Davis reviews paperwork in a business that was damaged in the Triad Building, a business plaza, after severe weather passed through Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

