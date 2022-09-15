Storm moves up east China coast after blowing over Shanghai

Typhoon Muifa had maximum winds of 125 kilometers (77 miles) per hour upon landfall late Wednesday but had weakened to a tropical storm by morning, according to China’s National Meteorological Center. It was forecast to weaken further as it moved through eastern parts of Jiangsu province through the day.

No casualties or major damage has been reported in the Shanghai area, and the city was restarting public transit Thursday after shutting down the metro as the storm passed.