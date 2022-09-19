Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.
Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window at a pachinko parlor was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan.
Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shuttered in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cell phone connections.
The storm is forecast to continue dumping rain on its northeasterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, before moving over Tokyo and then northeastern Japan.
Workers clear debris broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)
The swollen Kuma River is seen after heavy rains in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan as a powerful typhoon hits the area on Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)
High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)
High waves hit the breakwater at a port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)
A man makes his way through the heavy rain caused by a powerful typhoon in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)
People make their way through the strong wind and rain in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)
A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)
This Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Nanmadol, which is approaching southwest Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)
