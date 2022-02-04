Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice

The highest totals of power outages blamed on icy or downed power lines were concentrated in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio, but the path of the storm stretched further from the South and Northeast on Thursday.

Along the warmer side of the storm, in western Alabama, Hale County Emergency Management Director Russell Weeden told WBRC-TV a tornado that hit a rural area Thursday afternoon killed one person, a female he found under rubble, and critically injured three others. A home was heavily damaged, he said.

Tornadoes in the winter are unusual but possible, and scientists have said the atmospheric conditions needed to cause a tornado have intensified as the planet warms.

More than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow was reported in the southern Rockies, while more than a foot of snow fell in areas of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed more than 9,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Thursday or Friday had been canceled, on top of more than 2,000 cancellations Wednesday as the storm began.

For a second straight night, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport officials mobilized to accommodate travelers stranded at the American Airlines hub overnight by flight cancellations. Wednesday night, the airport provided pillows, blankets, diapers and infant formula to an estimated 700 marooned travelers and were ready Thursday night “to provide assistance in anticipation of customers who may need to stay in the terminals,” according to an airport statement.

The Ohio Valley was especially affected Thursday, with 211 flight cancellations at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Thursday. An airport spokeswoman told the Cincinnati Enquirer that all flights were canceled Thursday except for Delta Air Lines and American Airlines flights before noon.

Nearly all Thursday afternoon and evening flights were canceled at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, and Friday flights could be as well, spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin told the Louisville Courier-Journal. UPS suspended some operations Thursday at its Worldport hub at the airport, a rare move.

Almost 300,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in Tennessee and Ohio, according to the website poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports. As night fell Thursday, almost 150,000 Tennessee customers were without power, including about 135,000 in the Memphis area alone — or one-third of the customers of Memphis Light, Gas & Water.

Power restoration could take days, said Gale Carson, the utility’s spokeswoman. “It’s not going to be a quick process,” she said.

Six people were taken to a hospital after a 16-vehicle crash on a Memphis highway. Two were in critical condition when taken to an emergency room after the crash on Austin Peay Highway, the Memphis Fire Department said on Twitter. Four others suffered non-critical injuries.

Trees sagged under the weight of ice in Memphis, resulting in fallen tree limbs and branches. Parked cars had a layer of ice on them and authorities in several communities around the city warned of some cars sliding off slick roadways.

Meantime, almost 70,000 were without power in Ohio, with large percentages of the population in southeastern Ohio in the dark.

In Texas, the return of subfreezing weather brought heightened anxiety nearly a year after February 2021's catastrophic freeze that buckled the state's power grid for days, leading to hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.

Facing a new test of Texas’ grid, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said it was holding up and on track to have more than enough power to get through the storm. Texas had about 70,000 outages by Thursday morning, nowhere close to the 4 million outages reported in 2021.

Abbott and local officials said Thursday's outages were due to high winds or icy and downed transmission lines, not grid failures. Power had been restored by the end of the day to more than half of those who lost power.

The disruptive storm began Tuesday and moved across the central U.S. on Wednesday's Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The storm came on the heels of a nor'easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.

___

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press writers Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee; Paul J. Weber in Austin; Jake Bleiberg and Terry Wallace in Dallas; Paul Davenport in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Rick Callahan in Indianapolis and Jay Reeves in Alabaster, Alabama, contributed to this report.

Caption Downtown Dallas is seen in the distance with ice and snow covered houses along the Western banks of White Rock Lake, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. More than 200,000 homes and businesses lost power across the U.S. on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that caused an apparent tornado in Alabama, dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and brought rare measurable snowfall to parts of Texas.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade Caption Downtown Dallas is seen in the distance with ice and snow covered houses along the Western banks of White Rock Lake, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. More than 200,000 homes and businesses lost power across the U.S. on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that caused an apparent tornado in Alabama, dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and brought rare measurable snowfall to parts of Texas.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption People sled down Flag Pole Hill Park, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Dallas. More than 200,000 homes and businesses lost power across the U.S. on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that caused an apparent tornado in Alabama, dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and brought rare measurable snowfall to parts of Texas.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade Caption People sled down Flag Pole Hill Park, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Dallas. More than 200,000 homes and businesses lost power across the U.S. on Thursday as freezing rain and snow weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines, part of a winter storm that caused an apparent tornado in Alabama, dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and brought rare measurable snowfall to parts of Texas.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Snow falls on a ground crew working outside a parked plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Snow falls on a ground crew working outside a parked plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption A rider steps onto a bus during a light freezing rain in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption A rider steps onto a bus during a light freezing rain in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Amanda, left, and Rebecka try to keep warm as they walk to work during a light freezing rain in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Amanda, left, and Rebecka try to keep warm as they walk to work during a light freezing rain in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Ice coats trees and the road as an SUV drives in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption Ice coats trees and the road as an SUV drives in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption Men play football on a soccer field in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Men play football on a soccer field in Chicago's Lincoln Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption A motorist traveling westbound on Dorsett Rd. encounters a deer crossing it on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Mo., after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Christian Gooden Credit: Christian Gooden Caption A motorist traveling westbound on Dorsett Rd. encounters a deer crossing it on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Mo., after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Christian Gooden Credit: Christian Gooden

Caption Traffic along eastbound Interstate 70 near Stadium Blvd. is halted on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., following several accidents after a winter storm dumped about several inches of snow. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell Caption Traffic along eastbound Interstate 70 near Stadium Blvd. is halted on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., following several accidents after a winter storm dumped about several inches of snow. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell

Caption ATR Towing and Recovery workers remove a pickup truck that slid into the median on Interstate 70 east of the Lake of the Woods exit on Wednesday Feb. 2 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Mo. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell Caption ATR Towing and Recovery workers remove a pickup truck that slid into the median on Interstate 70 east of the Lake of the Woods exit on Wednesday Feb. 2 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, Mo. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell

Caption A plow clears away snow on the airport apron at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP) Credit: Daniel Mears Credit: Daniel Mears Caption A plow clears away snow on the airport apron at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP) Credit: Daniel Mears Credit: Daniel Mears

Caption Jean Taylor looks through the few remaining loafs of bread in the bread aisle on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in a Reasor's in Tulsa, Okla. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Michael Noble Jr./Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Michael Noble Jr. Credit: Michael Noble Jr. Caption Jean Taylor looks through the few remaining loafs of bread in the bread aisle on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in a Reasor's in Tulsa, Okla. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Michael Noble Jr./Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Michael Noble Jr. Credit: Michael Noble Jr.

Caption Cars drive down southbound U.S. Route 412 as snow falls in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule Caption Cars drive down southbound U.S. Route 412 as snow falls in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Caption Elaina Lowery, 8, and Logan Watson II, 5, of Columbia, Mo., watch other sledders as they walk back up Stephens Lake Park hill on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell Caption Elaina Lowery, 8, and Logan Watson II, 5, of Columbia, Mo., watch other sledders as they walk back up Stephens Lake Park hill on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell

Caption John Tapko clears snow at his house Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption John Tapko clears snow at his house Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Lifelong Flint resident Cory Pacheco, 58, uses a snowblower to clear out his driveway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in downtown Flint, Mich. This was his first pass, he said, as he intends to continue to remove snow throughout the heavy snow storm. "I love it. It's truly so beautiful," he said, taking a break to admire the fresh blanket atop the trees and along Commonwealth Avenue. "We've needed this." (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May Caption Lifelong Flint resident Cory Pacheco, 58, uses a snowblower to clear out his driveway on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in downtown Flint, Mich. This was his first pass, he said, as he intends to continue to remove snow throughout the heavy snow storm. "I love it. It's truly so beautiful," he said, taking a break to admire the fresh blanket atop the trees and along Commonwealth Avenue. "We've needed this." (Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

Caption Snow plow operators with the Missouri Department of Transportation stop to clear the windshield of a truck on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, on Scheutz Road in St. Louis County, Mo., after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Christian Gooden Credit: Christian Gooden Caption Snow plow operators with the Missouri Department of Transportation stop to clear the windshield of a truck on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, on Scheutz Road in St. Louis County, Mo., after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Christian Gooden Credit: Christian Gooden

Caption Local celebrity chef Alejandro Barrientos cooks a batch of hamburger soup at his restaurant Curb Side Bistro as he prepares to help serve meals for those in need staying at the Salvation Army of Odessa's emergency shelter Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. Barrientos has planned to serve soups and bread Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday for those sheltering from the cold weather passing through the Permian Basin. The Salvation Army's Mabee Red Shield Lodge will be opening as an emergency shelter starting following their meal service and will remain open until the weather returns to above freezing. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman Caption Local celebrity chef Alejandro Barrientos cooks a batch of hamburger soup at his restaurant Curb Side Bistro as he prepares to help serve meals for those in need staying at the Salvation Army of Odessa's emergency shelter Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. Barrientos has planned to serve soups and bread Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday for those sheltering from the cold weather passing through the Permian Basin. The Salvation Army's Mabee Red Shield Lodge will be opening as an emergency shelter starting following their meal service and will remain open until the weather returns to above freezing. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption Salvation Army of Odessa's Major Luis Melendez inspects beds in the men's dormitory of the Mabee Red Shield Lodge as the shelter prepares to open as an emergency inclement temporary shelter in advance of the incoming winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. The shelter will begin intaking guests following the Salvation Army's evening meal service at 5 p.m. and will remain open as an emergency cold weather shelter until temperatures have returned to above freezing. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman Caption Salvation Army of Odessa's Major Luis Melendez inspects beds in the men's dormitory of the Mabee Red Shield Lodge as the shelter prepares to open as an emergency inclement temporary shelter in advance of the incoming winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Odessa, Texas. The shelter will begin intaking guests following the Salvation Army's evening meal service at 5 p.m. and will remain open as an emergency cold weather shelter until temperatures have returned to above freezing. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman

Caption A City of Columbia snowplow clears Ninth Street on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell Caption A City of Columbia snowplow clears Ninth Street on Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo., after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell

Caption Steve Davis of Atkins Inc. removes snow from the sidewalk in front of Goldie's Bagel & Deli at 114 S 9th St Suite 102 in Columbia, Mo., Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow on Mid-Missouri according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell Caption Steve Davis of Atkins Inc. removes snow from the sidewalk in front of Goldie's Bagel & Deli at 114 S 9th St Suite 102 in Columbia, Mo., Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm dumped about seven inches of snow on Mid-Missouri according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Another four to seven inches of snow is expected tonight and Thursday. (Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP) Credit: Don Shrubshell Credit: Don Shrubshell

Caption A vehicle's air bags are deployed after a collision on a snowy W. Eisenhower Parkway in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP) Credit: Daniel Mears Credit: Daniel Mears Caption A vehicle's air bags are deployed after a collision on a snowy W. Eisenhower Parkway in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP) Credit: Daniel Mears Credit: Daniel Mears

Caption Bundled up against the cold, a pedestrian cradles a package while crossing in the intersection of Logan Street and Alameda as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption Bundled up against the cold, a pedestrian cradles a package while crossing in the intersection of Logan Street and Alameda as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption A sign tells that the school has been canceled due to impending winter weather in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. North Texas school districts called off classes for the next two days in anticipation of winter weather that sweeps in this evening. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero Caption A sign tells that the school has been canceled due to impending winter weather in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. North Texas school districts called off classes for the next two days in anticipation of winter weather that sweeps in this evening. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Caption A sign advises patrons of COVID-19 restriction while long icicles grow from an awning outside a restaurant as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Caption A sign advises patrons of COVID-19 restriction while long icicles grow from an awning outside a restaurant as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West Wednesday Feb. 2, 2022, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out Wednesday on to the eastern plains and on to the Midwest, which is bracing for heavy snowfall and icy conditions in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Caption A pickup truck drives south on a snow-covered Interstate 25 Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, near County Line Road in Monument, Colo., as a winter storm hits the Pikes Peak Region dropping as much as two feet of snow. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Christian Murdock Credit: Christian Murdock Caption A pickup truck drives south on a snow-covered Interstate 25 Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, near County Line Road in Monument, Colo., as a winter storm hits the Pikes Peak Region dropping as much as two feet of snow. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Christian Murdock Credit: Christian Murdock

Caption A man walks his dog through steady snow showers along West Valley View Drive Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mich., after a winter storm closed many schools and businesses throughout Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Credit: Don Campbell Credit: Don Campbell Caption A man walks his dog through steady snow showers along West Valley View Drive Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mich., after a winter storm closed many schools and businesses throughout Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Credit: Don Campbell Credit: Don Campbell

Caption A car remains buried under several inches of snow at the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm moved through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Credit: Don Campbell Credit: Don Campbell Caption A car remains buried under several inches of snow at the Margaret B. Upton Arboretum in St. Joseph, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm moved through Southwest Michigan. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Credit: Don Campbell Credit: Don Campbell

Caption A man walks on Washington Blvd. during a snow storm in the Metro Detroit area Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Junfu Han /Detroit Free Press via AP) Credit: Junfu Han Credit: Junfu Han Caption A man walks on Washington Blvd. during a snow storm in the Metro Detroit area Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Junfu Han /Detroit Free Press via AP) Credit: Junfu Han Credit: Junfu Han

Caption Nic Charnitsky, co-owner at the Herbal Solutions shovels snow off the sidewalk in front of his business on Michigan Avenue in downtown Ypsilanti, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Junfu Han /Detroit Free Press via AP) Credit: Junfu Han Credit: Junfu Han Caption Nic Charnitsky, co-owner at the Herbal Solutions shovels snow off the sidewalk in front of his business on Michigan Avenue in downtown Ypsilanti, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Junfu Han /Detroit Free Press via AP) Credit: Junfu Han Credit: Junfu Han