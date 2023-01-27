Storm Cheneso picks up in Madagascar, more flooding to come

“Cyclones can shift direction at any moment depending on wind directions and other prevailing conditions. That is why alerts are issued with caution," said Evans Mukolwe, a retired meteorologist. "It can alter course anytime.”

Storm Cheneso first made landfall as a moderate storm nine days ago in the Sava region in northeastern Madagascar. Cheneso weakened as it stalled over the country for much of the week and is now strengthening.

Cyclones are typical in southern Africa from December to March, but scientists say climate change has caused storms to be wetter, more frequent and more intense.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.