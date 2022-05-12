Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

More potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding. The soccer field at Allianz Field in St. Paul flooded, postponing Wednesday's game between Minnesota United and Colorado. The storms also brought hail larger than golf balls to Shakopee, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Weather spotters reported several tornado sightings as the storms moved through southern Minnesota. There were no immediate reports of damage from those possible tornadoes.

Tornado warning sirens sounded across much of the Twin Cities on Wednesday night, there were no immediate reports of tornado touchdowns in the metro area.

Caption A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Caption A vehicle drives through a flooded parking lot off of University Avenue in St. Paul, Minn., during severe weather, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Renée Jones Schneider Credit: Renée Jones Schneider