Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.

Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is accused of fleeing to Nevada after mistakenly shooting the girl three days ago.