Stocks edge lower as investors review earnings, await Fed

Analysts expect the Fed to taper bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low through the pandemic. The big question for investors is the timing and pace of such a pullback. The market is also weighing concerns about the pace of the economic recovery, which could be stymied by the renewed spread of COVID-19.

There are also lingering concerns about whether inflation will continue to rise, depending on the economic recovery and supply chain problems that have made some goods more expensive.

Pfizer rose 1.7% after its profit and revenue surged on strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines. It also raised its sales and profit forecasts for the year. Boeing jumped 5.7% after the airplane maker reported a surprise quarterly profit, its first since 2019.

Solid earnings weren’t enough to lift stocks for other companies. McDonald’s fell 1.4%, despite reporting a surge in revenue and beating analysts’ forecasts as dining rooms reopened.

Markets made gains in Europe and were mostly lower in Asia.

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Asian stock markets declined Wednesday after Wall Street pulled back from a record as investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for signs of when U.S. stimulus might be withdrawn. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)