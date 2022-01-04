Stocks rise on Wall Street, but tech drop tempers gains

A wide range of industrial and communications stocks also gained ground.

Health care and technology stocks fell and tempered the broader market's gains.

Investors have a mix of economic and corporate news to focus on in the first week of the new year as they try to gauge economic growth with the virus pandemic and persistently rising inflation.

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries plan to stick with their road map to slowly restore cuts in output made during the depths of the pandemic, including adding 400,000 barrels per day in February.

Wall Street is also monitoring updates this week on the manufacturing and service sectors. The Labor Department's closely watched jobs report, for December, will be released Friday.

Walgreens, Constellation Brands and Conagra report their latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Investors are also anticipating the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting in December, set for release on Wednesday. The central bank plans to hasten the withdrawal of its support for the markets and economy in the face of rising inflation. It will speed up its withdrawal of bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low and investors are closely watching the Fed for any signals on eventually raising benchmark interest rates.