Stocks rise broadly; J&J leads gains for health care sector

Bond yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.62% from 1.58% late Monday.

Insurance company Travelers rose 2.9% after it handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts. Other large companies, including streaming entertainment giant Netflix and United Airlines, will report their results after the market closes.

Several key earnings from airlines this week will also give investors a clearer picture into the impact from a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines will report their results on Thursday.

Outside of earnings, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain bottlenecks. Shares of homebuilders were weaker. Beazer Homes fell 1.6% and D.R. Horton fell 0.9%.