Stocks solidly higher as investors turn to company earnings

Investors continue to gauge the potential impact from COVID-19 variants, particularly the highly contagious delta variant, as governments in some countries reimpose lockdowns and travel restrictions. The problem has been particularly bad in Asia and Oceania, where countries that largely avoided the earlier outbreaks are now dealing with quickly growing caseloads of their own.

The rising number of coronavirus cases has been one of the reasons why investors have moved back into bonds in recent days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.35% but had been as low as 1.29% on Thursday. Bond prices rise when yields fall.

Oil prices continued to march higher, with crude oil briefly touching $75 a barrel overnight. Members of the OPEC oil cartel have yet to come to a consensus on whether to increase oil production or not, which has caused volatility in energy markets the past two weeks.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed from Beijing.