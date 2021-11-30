Stock losses deepen after Fed hints at faster aid pullback

The Fed is currently reducing its monthly bond purchases, which are intended to lower longer-term borrowing costs, at a pace that would end those purchases in June. Speeding up that process could put the central bank on a path to begin raising its key short-term rate as early as the first half of next year.

The Fed is starting to ease its support for the economy and markets just as the recovery is once again being threatened by a variant of the virus that appears to spread more easily, though much is still unknown about just how much more contagious or dangerous it could be. The economy and markets were hurt by a summer surge of cases from the delta variant, though the impact on the overall recovery wasn't very big.

Markets in Europe and Asia also fell. Many countries have put up barriers to travel in an effort to stem the spread of the omicron variant, which could also hurt global business. The variant is also raising concerns that problems with global supply chains could be made worse if factories and ports shut down.

Investors are also monitoring the latest round of economic data. The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November.

The big economic report this week will be Friday's U.S. jobs report from the Labor Department. Wall Street will also get an update Friday on the health of the services sector, which represents the bulk of the economy.