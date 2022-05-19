Stocks slip on Wall Street, edge closer to bear market

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is coming off of its biggest drop in nearly two years. It fell another 0.4% and is down nearly 19% from the record high it set early this year. That's just shy of the 20% point that defines a bear market. The last bear market happened just two years ago, following the outset of the virus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279 points, or 0.9% as of 10:02 a.m. Eastern and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.