Stocks edge lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week

Investors got a bit of positive economic news. Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and there were fewer pandemic-related restrictions.

U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.

Most of investors' attention is turned to next week. While earnings season started this week with several companies reporting, including the nation's biggest banks, the bulk of the S&P 500 index will report their results next week and the following week. Expectations are high for these companies, with profits in the S&P 500 expected to be up 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet.

Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.32% up from 1.29% the day before.

Trader Edward Curran, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, July 16, 2021. Stocks are off to a slightly higher start on Wall Street Friday with an assist from several big technology companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

