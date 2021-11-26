Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 890 points

The economic impacts of this variants were already being felt. Flights between South Africa and Europe were being subject to quarantine or being shut down altogether. Airline stocks were quickly sold off, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines falling roughly 9% each.

Oil prices also fell sharply, plunging nearly 8%.

Investors, fearful of more lockdowns and travel bans, moved money into companies that largely benefited from previous waves, like Zoom Communications for meetings or Peloton for at-home exercise equipment. Peloton shares were up 3% while Zoom was up more than 8%.

Shares in the coronavirus vaccine manufacturers were among the biggest gainers as well. Pfizer shares rose nearly 7% while Modern shares jumped more than 22%.

Merck shares were down 5%, however. While U.S. health officials said Merck's experimental treatment of COVID-19 was effective, data showed the pill was not as effective at keeping patients out of the hospital as originally thought in the data.

Stock trading the Friday after Thanksgiving is typically the slowest day of the year, with the market closing at 1 p.m. Eastern. The light trading could exacerbate any of Friday’s losses with fewer buyers and sellers.