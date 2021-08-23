Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer gains after FDA approves vaccine

BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, jumped 10.6% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, vaulted 7.2%.

The market remains in a summer slowdown, with late August being historically one of the slowest times for trading with the exception of the Christmas holiday season. Markets are expected to pick up in volume and volatility after the Labor Day weekend.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation.

Last week, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting showed that policymakers had discussed reducing the central bank's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures implemented during the pandemic. They stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

In economic news, sales of previously occupied homes rose from June to July at a faster-than-expected pace of 5.99 million, more than the 5.82 million economists were expecting. Still, sales increased by only 1.5% from July last year, a more modest annual gain than it recent quarters. Homebuilders fell broadly following the report. Miami-based Lennar fell 1.4%.