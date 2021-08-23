springfield-news-sun logo
Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer gains after FDA approves vaccine

FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies. Energy stocks were also doing well in the early going Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it hast lost in recent days. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies. Energy stocks were also doing well in the early going Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it hast lost in recent days. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By ALEX VEIGA, Associated Press
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high. The benchmark index added 0.9%, driven by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and communication stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days. Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna also rose on hopes its vaccine might get full approval too.

Stocks are solidly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, placing the S&P 500 on pace to recoup its losses from last week and eclipse its all-time high.

The benchmark index was up 1% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern, enough to more than make up for its first weekly loss since July. Technology, communication and financial stocks powered much of the S&P 500's gains. Companies that rely on consumer spending also helped lift the market. Energy stocks notched the biggest gain as the price of U.S. crude oil jumped 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.7%, putting the tech-heavy index within striking distance of a record high.

Small-company stocks were outgaining the broader market. The Russell 2000 index was up 1.8%.

Pfizer rose 2.5% after the Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December, but the full approval could convince some reluctant Americans to now get their shot and will likely give local authorities the legal backing to impose mandates.

BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which developed the vaccine with Pfizer, jumped 9% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, vaulted 6.9%.

The market remains in a summer slowdown, with late August being historically one of the slowest times for trading with the exception of the Christmas holiday season. Markets are expected to pick up in volume and volatility after the Labor Day weekend.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation.

Last week, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting showed that policymakers had discussed reducing the central bank's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures implemented during the pandemic. They stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

In economic news, sales of previously occupied homes rose from June to July at a faster-than-expected pace of 5.99 million, more than the 5.82 million economists were expecting. Still, sales increased by only 1.5% from July last year, a more modest annual gain than it recent quarters. Homebuilders fell broadly following the report. Miami-based Lennar fell 1.1%.

