US stocks fall, bond yields rise amid mixed company earnings

IBM rose 5% after its third-quarter earnings and revenue topped analysts' forecasts. AT&T jumped 7.6% after also reporting strong results.

Tesla fell 7.1% after saying it will miss its target for vehicle deliveries this year. Railroad Union Pacific dropped 6.2% after predicting slower growth, suggesting that the economy may be slowing down. CSX, which reports its results later Thursday, fell 3.2%. American Airlines fell 3.5% after reporting its latest results.

Allstate slumped 12.4% after giving investors a disappointing financial update.

Markets in Europe were mostly higher. British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned following financial market turmoil caused by multiple policy U-turns.

Investors remain concerned about inflation and the potential for recessions throughout world. Wall Street is particularly worried about the Fed's ongoing plan to raise interest rates in order to slow economic growth and tame high prices. The U.S. economy is already showing signs of a slowdown and the Fed's plan risks stalling the economy and causing a recession.

The employment market has remained a strong area of the economy, along with consumer spending. The latest government data showed that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week and remains historically low.

The healthy jobs market has been a tricky sticking point for the broader economy. While positive, it also signals that the Fed will have to remain aggressive in raising interest rates. Fed officials have warned that the unemployment rate will likely have to rise as part of their fight against rising prices.

The central bank has raised its key interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%. A little more than six months ago, that rate was near zero. The rate increases have been putting pressure on other areas of the economy, including the housing market.

The sharp rate increases have pushed mortgage rates up to 15-year highs. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate ticked up this week to 6.94% from 6.92% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.09%.

Higher mortgage rates are helping stall a housing sector that has been hot for years. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row.

Homebuilders were broadly lower following the latest housing and mortgage rates reports. PulteGroup fell 1.2%.

___

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.