Stocks fall in morning trading, easing off record highs

Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and will release its latest statement on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 9:59 a.m. The benchmark index reached a new record high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144 points, or 0.4%, to 34,991 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.