Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, unemployment data

The lower yields weighed on banks, which can charge higher interest on loans when yields rise. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.1% and Bank of America fell 1.2%.

Big technology companies helped counter the dip from banks. Apple rose 1.3% and Microsoft rose 1.3%.

Homebuilders were mostly lower after the National Association of Realtors said sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June after a four-month pullback. The June data also showed the median U.S. home price hit a record high last month, reflecting an increase in sales of higher-end homes, while sales of properties under $150,000 declined.

The sharp rise in home prices, even with mortgage rates near historic lows, has stoked worries that many would-be buyers may be priced out of the market. Beazer Homes USA fell 1.9% and D.R. Horton slid 1.8%.

Company earnings reports are continuing to roll out. Texas Instruments fell 4.8% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after its results disappointed investors. The chip maker also gave a weak outlook for the second half of the year.

Union Pacific rose 1.4% after the railroad said its profits jumped 59% from a year earlier, helped by a 22% increase in cargo carried compared to a year earlier. The results also beat analysts' expectations. Domino's Pizza rose 14.2% after its results also surpassed estimates.

Intel and Twitter are among the companies that will report their results after the closing bell.