Stocks pause as investors gauge earnings, await Biden speech

Spotify sank 8.5% after the music streaming company announced that subscriber growth had slowed more than expected.

Also on tap is President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress, which is expected to lay out several parts of his agenda such as increased infrastructure spending, likely higher taxes on the wealthy and higher funding for government programs. The $1.8 trillion program will also create universal access to pre-kindergarten schooling as well as provide support for child care programs.

The Federal Reserve started a two-day policy meeting Tuesday. Investors expect the U.S. central bank to keep its key lending rate close to zero and inject more money into the financial system through bond purchases.

Bond yields rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63% from 1.62% late Tuesday.