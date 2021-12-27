Stocks open slightly higher as traders return from holiday

Trading is expected to be quiet, but potentially volatile, this week as the omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread quickly throughout the U.S. and overseas. However most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021, and are like to hold their ground until next week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8%.