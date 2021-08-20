springfield-news-sun logo
Stocks open slightly higher, still headed for a weekly loss

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in New York. Stocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday, Aug. 20, but not enough to erase their losses from the week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in New York. Stocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday, Aug. 20, but not enough to erase their losses from the week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Credit: John Minchillo

By The Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
Stocks were slightly higher in morning trading Friday, but the gains were not enough to erase the market’s losses from earlier in the week

Stocks were slightly higher in morning trading Friday, but the gains were not enough to erase the market's losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.6% higher as well while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.8%. All three indexes are down roughly 1% for the week.

Investors have paused this week as coronavirus infections have escalated across the U.S. and around the globe and a late-summer lull has kept many traders on the sidelines. Earnings season is also winding down, with mostly retailers reporting their results.

Ross Stores fell 5% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 11% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts for its latest quarter.

The other potential issue keeping stocks held back is inflation. Earlier this week, minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing the Fed's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures that were implemented during the pandemic. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

The Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week could offer hints on when such tapering may begin.

Bond trading was quiet. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held at 1.24%, little changed from the day before.

