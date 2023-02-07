Wall Street drifts as stocks take a pause after choppy ride

Treasury yields have zoomed higher in recent days on expectations for a firmer Fed. They were holding relatively steady Tuesday

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, rose to 3.65% from 3.64% late Monday. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, dipped to 4.45% from 4.47%. It remains near its highest level in three months.

A relatively lackluster earnings reporting season on Wall Street is also rolling on.

DuPont climbed 6.3% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Activision Blizzard gained 4.4% after the video-game company reported stronger revenue and profit for its latest quarter than expected.

On the losing end was Carrier Global, which dropped 4.3% despite matching analysts’ expectations for profits in the latest quarter. It also gave a forecast for revenue this upcoming year that was slightly above Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts pointed to a deceleration in orders.

In stock markets overseas, Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.5% after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.35%. It said more hikes are planned to lower inflation that is at a 33-year high of 7.8% to its target range of 2% to 3%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped less than 0.1% after the government reported wages rose 4.8% over a year earlier in December. That was close to a three-decade high as workers press for higher pay to keep pace with inflation.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.