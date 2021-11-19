springfield-news-sun logo
X

Stocks wobble as Wall Street heads for a mixed weekly finish

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Nation & World
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and major indexes were on track for a mixed finish to a choppy week

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and major indexes were on track for a mixed finish to a choppy week.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 247 points, or 0.7%, to 35,630 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Smaller-company stocks fell more than the broader market, signaling that investors were nervous about economic growth. The Russell 2000 fell 0.6%.

Technology stocks made solid gains. TurboTax maker Intuit jumped 12.1% after raising its profit forecast for its fiscal year. Software maker Adobe rose 4.1%.

Several big communications also rose and helped offset losses elsewhere in the market. Facebook parent Meta gained 1.8% and Netflix rose 1.1%.

Moderna jumped 4.2% and Pfizer added 1.1% after the Food and Drug Administration opened up coronavirus booster shots from the two companies to all adults.

Bond yields fell significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52% from 1.59% late Thursday.

Falling bond yields weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America fell 2.6%.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.3% and sent energy stocks lower. Exxon Mobil shed 4.6%.

It’s been a choppy week for Wall Street as investors reviewed earnings from a range of retailers to essentially close out the latest round of corporate report cards. More than 95% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest quarterly results. Companies have reported overall earnings growth of about 40%, outpacing analysts’ forecasts for 23% growth made back in June.

Investors have been shifting their focus to rising inflation and that has pushed stocks into a bumpier path after weeks of solid gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, which both closed at record highs on Thursday, are on track for weekly gains after swaying between gains and losses throughout the week.

The Dow and Russell 2000 are headed for weekly losses.

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
A currency passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Caption
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

In Other News
1
EU reviewing Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill for emergency use
2
Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair
3
Dems' sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
4
Google reaches content deals with German publishers
5
Biden mulls reversing Trump rules on western grouse species
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top