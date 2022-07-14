US stocks fall following another hot inflation report

Pervasive inflation has been squeezing businesses and consumers for months. More importantly for Wall Street, it prompted an aggressive reversal for the Fed on its interest rate policy. The central bank is now raising rates in an effort to slow economic growth and cool inflation, but that has raised concerns that it could go too far and actually cause a recession.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which affects mortgage rates, rose to 3.00% from 2.90% late Thursday. It remains lower than the two-year Treasury, which is at 3.24%. That's a relatively rare occurrence, and some investors see it as an ominous signal of a potential recession.

The Fed has already raised rates three times this year and traders are increasingly expecting a monster rate hike of a full percentage point at the central bank's next meeting in two weeks. Traders are betting on a 83% chance of a full-point hike, up from zero a month ago, according to CME Group.

Concerns about the Fed's rate hikes have prompted Bank of America to forecast a mild recession hitting the economy in the second half of the year and more pain for traders. The benchmark S&P 500 index has already slumped into a bear market, down 20% from its most recent high in January, and likely hasn't hit bottom yet, according to the bank.

Investors are will get a clearer picture in the coming weeks about how badly inflation is hurting companies. Several more banks are on deck to report earnings Friday, including Citigroup and Wells Fargo, along with insurer UnitedHealth Group.