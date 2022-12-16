Stocks lose ground on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

The S&P 500 shed 1% as of 10:08 a.m. Eastern and is headed for its second straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,880 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

The Fed this week raised its forecast for how high it will ultimately take interest rates and tried to dash some investors’ hopes that rate cuts may happen next year. In Europe, the central bank came off as even more aggressive in many investors’ eyes.