US stocks waver, heading for second straight weekly loss

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54 points, or 0.2%, to 34,399 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

Investors have been watching the latest developments in Ukraine, where Russia has been amassing troops on the border. The tensions are yet another concern for investors as they try to determine how markets and the economy will react to rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes. The broader market has been turbulent all week and is headed for a weekly loss.