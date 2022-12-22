US stocks slip over worries about higher interest rates

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, held steady at 3.67% from late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.22%.

Trading had been volatile throughout the week as investors grapple with the Fed's resolve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation, along with the risk of a potential recession in 2023.

The latest update from the government shows that the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September. The growth during the third quarter follows a contraction during the first half of the year.

The solid economic update follows a surprisingly strong consumer confidence report on Wednesday. The overall updates remain mixed, though. Last week, the government reported that retail sales fell in November as inflation squeezed consumers. Inflation has been easing, at a relatively slow pace and not enough to convince the Fed to ease off the brakes in its policy to slow the economy.

—-

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.