Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heads for another weekly gain

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern, on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Bond yields were moving higher after falling earlier in the week. The yield of the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%. However bond yields are down noticeably from the highs they hit earlier in the month, when the 10-year note traded at a yield of 1.75%.