Stocks push higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain

The sell-off early in the week was partly due to jitters about the virus pandemic and whether variants rapidly spreading across the country and world will crimp the economic recovery. Stocks have been making steady gains, but trading has been choppy on a week-to-week basis as investors try to figure out how the recovery will continue to play out and what the economy might look like after the pandemic recedes.

Investors are monitoring the latest round of corporate earnings and forecasts for a clearer picture of how companies are faring as people try to get back to activities that were normal before the pandemic shutdown businesses, workplaces and social gatherings. The reports have so far been mostly solid.

American Express jumped 3.5% as spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues fueled a second-quarter revenue surge and solid profits. Twitter rose 1.2% after blowing past Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts on growing advertising demand.

Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, soared 21.4% after reporting results that were much better than expected.

Intel, which also reported solid second-quarter earnings, fell 4.8% over concerns that supply chain problems could hurt the company. Supply problems are causing a chip shortage worldwide that is impacting a variety of industries while demand continues rising.

European stocks rose, while stocks in Asia were mixed.