Stocks higher on Wall Street, led by banks and tech

With three full trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is on pace to close up more than 27% for 2021. That would be its best performance since 2019, another banner year for the market.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.