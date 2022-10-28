Wall Street heads for first weekly win streak since summer

Earlier in the week, Meta Platforms lost nearly a quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. Microsoft and Google's parent company also reported weaker trends than Wall Street expected.

Rising interest rates have hit Big Tech stock prices harder than the rest of the market, and the pressure increased Friday as yields climbed.

Data released in the morning showed the raises that U.S. workers got in wages and other compensation during the summer was in line with economists’ expectations. That should keep the Fed on track to keep hiking rates sharply in hopes of weakening the job market enough to undercut the nation’s high inflation.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.38% from 4.28% late Thursady.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other loans, climbed to 3.98% from 3.93% and was briefly back above 4%.

Trading in Twitter's stock has ended, after Elon Musk has taken control of the company following a lengthy legal battle.

In Europe, stock indexes were mixed in relatively muted trading.

Shares fell 0.9% in Tokyo even as the government approved a massive stimulus spending package to help the world's No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation.

