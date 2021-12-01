Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street's wild omicron ride

It also helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to rise 248 points, or 0.7%, to 34,732, as of 9:57 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.

Longer-term Treasury yields also recovered some of their sharp drops from the day before triggered by worries about slowing economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.47% from 1.44% late Tuesday, when it fell from 1.52%.

Some better-than-expected data on the economy helped. A report from payroll processor ADP said that non-government employers hired more people in November than economists expected. That could raise expectations for Friday’s more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government, though the ADP report doesn’t have a perfect track record predicting it.

A stronger economy would burn more fuel, and crude oil prices regained some of their sharp recent losses. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.8% to $68 per barrel after briefly dropping below $65 the day before. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 2.9%.

Stocks also rose across Europe and Asia amid the uncertainty about how powerful omicron’s punch will be.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% even as the country further tightened restrictions by asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights heading there until the end of the year.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.1%, while Germany's DAX returned 1.8%.

A measure of fear on Wall Street also eased, falling 12%. But the VIX, which shows how worried investors are bout upcoming drops for the S&P 500, is still well above where it was before omicron walloped markets worldwide after Thanksgiving.

AP Business Writrer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

