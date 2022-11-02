Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates

The path ahead for the Fed is closely tied to whether inflation cools from its hottest levels in four decades. Wall Street is concerned about inflation squeezing consumers and businesses while worries grow that the Fed could bring on a recession by slowing the economy too much.

“At the end of the day, the markets like certainty and they don’t have certainty from the Fed,” said Ryan Grabinski, managing director of investment strategy at Strategas, a Baird company.

Powell has warned that the central bank’s fight against inflation would likely come with “some pain.”

Wall Street has been closely watching the latest economic data, which is heavy on the employment market this week. It has remained strong despite inflation, which is being taken as a sign that the Fed will have to remain aggressive in its fight against high prices.

The latest jobs data from private payroll company ADP shows that companies added positions at a greater pace than expected in October. The report follows hotter-than-expected data from the government Tuesday on job openings.

“It's sort of confirming that the Fed still has more work to do,” Grabinski said.

Investors will get more employment data with the government's weekly unemployment report on Thursday and a broader monthly jobs report on Friday. They have been closely watching the latest round of company earnings to get a better sense of inflation's impact on corporate profits and outlooks. It's been a mixed bag so far.

Drugstore operator CVS rose 4.6% after raising its profit forecast following a strong third quarter. Casino operator Caesars Entertainment rose 5.8% after beating Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Short-term vacation rental marketplace Airbnb slipped 10.2% after warning investors that bookings growth will slow in the fourth quarter. Beauty products maker Estee Lauder fell 7.3% after slashing its profit forecast as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and inflation hurt business.

Bond yields remained near multiyear highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.04% from 4.05% late Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.54% from 4.55% from late Tuesday.

Markets in Asia were mostly higher and markets in Europe were mostly lower.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

