Stocks slip as investors monitor the Fed, virus impact

“If you look at the calendar, it's aggressive,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Investors received another conflicting report from the government on Wednesday. U.S. employers posted record job openings for the second consecutive month in July, according to the Labor Department. The disconnect between the growing number of job openings and the weak recovery for employment levels is another signal that the overall jobs recovery could be crimping the broader economic recovery.

“People have remained reluctant to engage in the labor market,” Nixon said. “This is not a demand problem, it's a supply issue."

If that's the case, she said, there's not much the Federal Reserve can do about it and tapering its bond-buying program makes sense. Still, there's probably a long way to go before the central bank focuses on raising interest rates.

Investors will get some additional new information from the Federal Reserve later Wednesday when the central bank releases its “Beige Book" survey of regional economic conditions. The collection of anecdotal economic data and observances is used by policymakers to help them decide how to move interest rates and, more importantly, decide whether to end the bank's bond-buying program that's existed since the pandemic started.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.36% after rising sharply on Tuesday to 1.37%.

Energy prices moved broadly higher. Oil prices rose 1.4% and natural gas prices jumped 7.2%.