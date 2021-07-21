Stocks move higher on Wall Street as more earnings roll in

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.6%. Despite Monday's steep drop, all three indexes are now positive for the week.

What's pushing stocks higher the last two days has been better-than-expected results from big corporations. Summer is typically a slow time for Wall Street, with investors and traders taking vacations and holding steady until later this year. The dominant thing that will drive the market, with the exception of big economic reports, will be how well companies do versus expectations.