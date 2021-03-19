Stocks lower as bond yields rise; bank stocks fall

On Friday the Fed announced it would end some of the emergency measures put in place during the pandemic. It will restore some of the capital requirements for big banks that were suspended in the early months of the pandemic, in order to give banks flexibility. The banking industry had hoped those measures would be extended.

Big bank stocks were particularly hurt, since the Fed's measures mostly apply to the nation's largest banks. Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo were all down 3%.

Shares of transportation company FedEx leaped 5% in early trading after the company reported earnings well above analysts' estimates.

Shares of Nike fell by 3% after the athletic apparel company said pandemic-caused congestion at ports caused sales to slow in the last quarter.