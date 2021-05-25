US stocks wobble as investors focus on inflation, recovery

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 2:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,356 and the Nasdaq was down less than 0.1%.

Homebuilders were among the biggest gainers following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. D.R. Horton rose 2.9% and Toll Brothers gained 2.3%. KB Home rose 4.2% after also reporting that orders have so far more than doubled during the second quarter.