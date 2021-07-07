Stocks fall, banks see declines as bond yields sink quickly

The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%.

Bond yields were quickly moving lower, an unusual occurrence given there's been no economic data to imply an economic slowdown or deflation. In fact, the data for several weeks has shown the opposite — an economic growing quickly out of the pandemic, and inflation tied to demand for raw materials and workers.