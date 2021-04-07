Stocks fall in morning trading, holding near record highs

Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The vaccines are helping to fuel a recovery, but the virus is still very much a threat as variants are discovered and threaten additional lockdowns.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 11:39 a.m. Eastern. Nearly three-fourths of the companies in the benchmark index were lower, with industrials, materials and health care stocks among the decliners. Those losses kept gains in technology, communication and other companies in check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68 points, or 0.2%, to 33,361, while the Nasdaq slid 0.2%.