BreakingNews
Utility bill relief: As energy costs rise, so does the chance to get help
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, adding to recent losses

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Nation & World
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, adding to their recent losses as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in midday trading on Wall Street Monday, as investors remain unnerved by the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates high as long as it takes to tame inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern. Around 70% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. The index fell 3.4% Friday, its biggest single-day drop since mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200 points, or 0.6% to 32,086, following Friday’s 1,008 point decline. The Nasdaq fell 1.2%.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple slipped 1.9%.

Health care stocks also fell sharply. Drug delivery technology company Catalent slumped 10% after giving investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Inflation, its impact on the economy and the Fed’s battle plan remain Wall Street’s main focus. Last week, Fed chief Jerome Powell indicated the central bank will raise rates into next year and keep them elevated as it tries to quell demand and bring down prices for goods and services.

The Fed’s last two hikes have been by 0.75 points, and Wall Street is expecting a third such increase in September, according to CME Group. Some investors had hoped that the Fed would ease up on rate hikes into next year if inflation subsides. That sentiment led to a rally for stocks in July and early August. All three major indexes are now lower this month.

Energy stocks made gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 3.4%. Exxon Mobil rose 3.5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which follows expectations for longer-term economic growth and inflation, rose to 3.12% from 3.03% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.43% from 3.38%.

Investors have been closely watching economic reports to get a better sense of how much the economy is slowing and whether inflation is starting to cool from the hottest levels in four decades.

The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation decelerated last month, while other data shows consumer spending slowed. Wall Street will get several more updates on the economy this week.

The Conference Board will release its latest reading on consumer confidence on Tuesday.

The government will release its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday. The employment market has remained resilient amid a broader slowdown for the economy. That has helped temper worries that the U.S. is facing a potential recession.

European markets were also lower and Asian markets closed lower overnight. Chinese economic data showing a drop in industrial profits indicated that a strong recovery there will take time, amid fresh COVID-19 restrictions.

In Other News
1
Rights groups urge Yemen's Houthis to end Taiz blockade
2
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe
3
Police: 2 killed in Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead
4
Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 3 dead
5
Israeli tycoon appeals corruption conviction in Swiss court
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top